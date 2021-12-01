Newcastle | record negativo dopo l' 1 - 1 col Norwich Leeds ok al 93'

Advertising

sportli26181512 : #Newcastle, record negativo dopo l'1-1 col #Norwich. #Leeds ok al 94': I Magpies a secco di vittorie dopo 14 giorna… -

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Newcastle record

Corriere dello Sport.it

Ilpareggia 1 - 1 col Norwich nel primo match del turno infrasettimanale di Premier League . La squadra di Howe, in dieci dal 9' per l'espulsione di Clark , passa in vantaggio al 57' con un ...... avvenuta meno di un mese dopo l'esordio in A, lo porta anche a raggiungere vari. Con i due ... un po' come Santiago Muñez per il suoTeemu Pukki ensured 10-man Newcastle’s wait for a first Premier League win of the season extended to 14 games as Norwich fought back to snatch a 1-1 draw at St James’ Park. The beleaguered Magpies, ...ALEXANDRE LACAZETTE has confirmed his agent is looking to secure him a move away from Arsenal in January for him. The striker, 30, is in the final few months of his £200,000-a-week deal and can ...