GEEKVAPE Signs Strategic Cooperation Framework Agreement with PICC | with Coverage of up to 1 Billion Yuan

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di martedì 30 novembre 2021) SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/On November 17,, a world-leading vape brands, and People's Insurance Company of China (), a Fortune Global 500 company, announced an International Warranty Service (IWS), whereby the two parties signed a product safety liability insurance policyof up to 1(approx. US$160 million). The partnership further highlighted's commitment to protecting the rights and interests of consumers as a consumer electronics brand. Product quality is fundamental to a company's survival, growth and success. For, product quality in particular is an inherent requirement of the company. ...