Xinhua Silk Road | The 15th UNWTO PATA Forum on Tourism Trends and Outlook kicks off in S China' s Guilin

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di mercoledì 20 ottobre 2021) - BEIJING, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/Theonandopened incity, south's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region last Friday. Themed on "and Rural Development", thehas attracted many government officials, experts, scholars and industry elites from home and ab, sharing their experience and cases ofrecovery practices. Theis an important bridge for Guangxi to carry outcooperation and enhance humanistic exchanges with foreign countries. Guangxi plans to further improve its opening-up level, continue to enhance exchanges and cooperation with ...