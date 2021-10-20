Xinhua Silk Road: The 15th UNWTO/PATA Forum on Tourism Trends and Outlook kicks off in S China's Guilin (Di mercoledì 20 ottobre 2021) - BEIJING, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/
The 15th UNWTO/PATA Forum on Tourism Trends and Outlook opened in Guilin city, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region last Friday. Themed on "Tourism and Rural Development", the Forum has attracted many government officials, experts, scholars and industry elites from home and abRoad, sharing their experience and cases of Tourism recovery practices. The Forum is an important bridge for Guangxi to carry out Tourism cooperation and enhance humanistic exchanges with foreign countries. Guangxi plans to further improve its opening-up level, continue to enhance exchanges and cooperation with ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
The 15th UNWTO/PATA Forum on Tourism Trends and Outlook opened in Guilin city, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region last Friday. Themed on "Tourism and Rural Development", the Forum has attracted many government officials, experts, scholars and industry elites from home and abRoad, sharing their experience and cases of Tourism recovery practices. The Forum is an important bridge for Guangxi to carry out Tourism cooperation and enhance humanistic exchanges with foreign countries. Guangxi plans to further improve its opening-up level, continue to enhance exchanges and cooperation with ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Xinhua Silk Road : 52nd Zhangshu National Traditional Chinese Materia Medica Trade Fair kicks off in E. China's Jiangxi
Xinhua Silk Road : SE. China Xianyou's classical craft furniture accelerates steps towards internationalization
Xinhua Silk Road : Event held to celebrate centennial of Yangshao Culture discovery - birth of modern Chinese archaeology
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Xinhua Silk
Xinhua Silk Road: Event held to celebrate centennial of Yangshao Culture discovery, birth of modern Chinese archaeologyOriginal link: https://portal.prnasia.com/orders/confirmation/d3b6a828 - f651 - 4467 - 85bd - de427d046d85 Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1663966/Xinhua_Silk_Road.mp4 Photo - https://mma.
Xinhua Silk Road: 2021 Annual conference of Financial Street Forum to kick off in Beijing on Wed.Founded in 2012, the forum is jointly organized by the People's Government of Beijing Municipality, the People's Bank of China (PBOC), Xinhua News Agency, China Banking and Insurance Regulatory ...
Xinhua Silk Road Wuliangye makes debut at China Pavilion of Expo 2020 Dubai Padova News
Xinhua Silk Road: 7th China (Lianyungang) Silk Road International Logistics Expo kicks off on Mon. in China's LianyungangBEIJING, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The 7th China (Lianyungang) Silk Road International Logistics Expo was held on Monday in Lianyungang, a port city in east China'sJiangsu province.As a landmark e ...
Xinhua Silk Road: Event held to celebrate centennial of Yangshao Culture discovery, birth of modern Chinese archaeologyBEIJING, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A commemorative event opened on Sunday in the city of Sanmenxia in central China'sHenan province, marking the ...
Xinhua SilkSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Xinhua Silk