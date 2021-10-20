Lucca Comics & Games: il programma dell'area VideogamesIl collezionista Sandro Fratini : Orologi per 1 miliardo di euroHarry Potter : l’Hogwarts Express esiste davvero | CuriositàASUS Dual Radeon RX 6600 disponibile in ItaliaLA MANO DEL GIGANTE : Giant Hand of Vyrnwy in Galles | CuriositàGand Città in Belgio | CuriositàMitologia greca : ESCULAPIO e PAN | CuriositàTornese, Il sauro volante | CuriositàIl Monte Vinson : la montagna più alta dell'Antartide | CuriositàFilippa Lagerback : Qual è il nome della figlia avuta con Daniele ...Ultime Blog

Tesla Leapfrogs the Competition in Interbrand's 2021 Best Global Brands Report (Di mercoledì 20 ottobre 2021) Sephora Enters the Table, While Tech Companies Continue to Dominate the Top Spots - Tesla (#14) makes the biggest leap up the table and is the fastest growing brand of the past year with an unprecedented 184% increase in brand value after re-entering the rankings in 2020. - Sephora (#100) is the only new entrant for 2021, making LVMH Group the biggest group entity, with five Brands in the table. - Tech dominates the top 10, with no changes to the top three of Apple (#1), Amazon (#2) and Microsoft (#3). The top three Brands account for a third (33%) of the total table value this year. - Top 100 Brands now valued at US$2.67 billion – up 15% from 2020 – the highest ever growth rate in the 22-year history of Interbrand's Best Global ...
