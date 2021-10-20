Love is in the Air, anticipazioni oggi 20 ottobre: Serkan e Ceren tradiscono Eda (Di mercoledì 20 ottobre 2021) anticipazioni della puntata di martedì 20 ottobre di Love is in the Air che andrà in onda intorno alle 16:50, dopo Uomini e Donne, Amici di Maria De Filippi e la striscia del GF Vip. Cosa accadrà oggi a Serkan ed Eda? Eda e Serkan sono stati sorpresi da Selin e Deniz addormentati e abbracciati insieme. Selin ha un piano, nel frattempo il Bolat fa un annuncio scioccante. Eda si Articolo completo: dal blog SoloDonna Leggi su solodonna (Di mercoledì 20 ottobre 2021)della puntata di martedì 20diis in the Air che andrà in onda intorno alle 16:50, dopo Uomini e Donne, Amici di Maria De Filippi e la striscia del GF Vip. Cosa accadràed Eda? Eda esono stati sorpresi da Selin e Deniz addormentati e abbracciati insieme. Selin ha un piano, nel frattempo il Bolat fa un annuncio scioccante. Eda si Articolo completo: dal blog SoloDonna

Advertising

redazionetvsoap : Vinceranno questo importantissimo premio? Presto lo sapremo, ecco tutte le notizie! #loveisintheair #news… - Jay90009963 : RT @benedettadanna3: I love the way u look at me ! Seguitemi al boys disco Vicenza! Venerdì e sabato sera ! For more else - wireditalia : Nicole Kidman interpreta la mitica protagonista di I Love Lucy nel film Being the Ricardos di Aaron Sorkin, in cui… - _carlo22_ : @mammadeicarlini ti provo dire un po' di serie sottovalutate per me drama: maid thriller: mr robot comedy: love m… - durinsland : chiara frecciatina a friends che non contiene la parola friends nemmeno per sbaglio eppure they needed to pull the… -