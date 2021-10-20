LIVE – Manchester-United-Atalanta 4-2 | Youth League 2021 2022 DIRETTA

Leggi su sportface

(Di mercoledì 20 ottobre 2021) Ladi, match valevole per la terza giornata della fase a gironi di. La stagione ha già preso il via ma adesso, dopo la sosta per le Nazionali, è tempo di iniziare a fare sul serio e di lanciare la corsa europea. Calcio d’inizio alle ore 14:00 di mercoledì 20 ottobre, chi avrà la meglio? Sportface.it non vi lascerà soli e vi terrà informati con gli aggiornamenti in tempo reale. COME SEGUIRE IL MATCH Le formazioni ufficiali:(4-3-3) – Vitek; Jarado, Mengi (C), Hardley, Fernandez; Iqbal, Shoretire, Hansen-Aaroen; Mather, Hugill, Garnacho. All.: N. Wood(3-4-1-2) – Sassi; Guerini, Berto, Ceresoli; ...