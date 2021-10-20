LIVE – Manchester-United-Atalanta 4-2, Youth League 2021/2022 (DIRETTA) (Di mercoledì 20 ottobre 2021) La DIRETTA LIVE di Manchester United-Atalanta, match valevole per la terza giornata della fase a gironi di Youth League 2021/2022. La stagione ha già preso il via ma adesso, dopo la sosta per le Nazionali, è tempo di iniziare a fare sul serio e di lanciare la corsa europea. Calcio d’inizio alle ore 14:00 di mercoledì 20 ottobre, chi avrà la meglio? Sportface.it non vi lascerà soli e vi terrà informati con gli aggiornamenti in tempo reale. COME SEGUIRE IL MATCH Le formazioni ufficiali: Manchester United (4-3-3) – Vitek; Jarado, Mengi (C), Hardley, Fernandez; Iqbal, Shoretire, Hansen-Aaroen; Mather, Hugill, Garnacho. All.: N. Wood Atalanta (3-4-1-2) – Sassi; Guerini, Berto, Ceresoli; ...Leggi su sportface
Brugge - Manchester City 1 - 5: cronaca diretta live e risultato finale
Juventus, Bonucci 'provoca' Ronaldo - Le parole non lasciano dubbi
Manchester United, bufera dopo la trasferta col Leicester: in aereo per fare pochi chilometriDale Vince, presidente del club più eco-friendly del pianeta, i Forest Green Rovers, condanna la scelta dei Red Devils di non prendere l'auto per fare i 165 km circa per arrivare al King Power Stadium ...
Manchester United – Atalanta: cronaca diretta live, risultato in tempo realeLa partita Manchester United - Atalanta del 20 ottobre 2021 in diretta: presentazione, formazioni e cronaca con commento in tempo reale, dove vedere il match valido per la terza giornata di Champions ...
