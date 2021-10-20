FC Copenaghen-PAOK (Conference League, giovedì 21 ottobre ore 18:45): formazioni, quote, pronostici (Di mercoledì 20 ottobre 2021) Il PAOK di Lucescu va sul campo del Copenhagen capolista del girone F di Conference League. Danesi che in campionato inseguono il Midtyjlland con tre punti di svantaggio e sono reduci da due pareggi consecutivi contro Sonderyjske e Viborg. Più interessante il cammino in Conference League al momento con due vittorie in due partite. Bianconeri InfoBetting: Scommesse Sportive e pronostici Leggi su infobetting
RISULTATI CONFERENCE LEAGUE, ClASSIFICHE/ Diretta gol live: la Roma non sbaglia!... Slavia Praga 3, Feyenoord 1, Maccabi Haifa 1, Union Berlino 0 GIRONE F ore 21:00 Paok Slovan Bratislava ore 21:00 Copenaghen Lincoln Red Imps CLASSIFICA: Copenaghen 3, Paok 3, Slovan Bratislava 0, ...
Risultati calcio live, Mercoledì 22 settembre 2021 - Calciomagazine...00 Nykøbing FC - FC Copenaghen Fremad Amager - Randers FC 18:30 BK Marienlyst - Middelfart Boldklub ...15 OFI Heraklion - Asteras Tripolis Olympiakos Piräus - Apollon Smyrnis Panetolikos - PAOK Saloniki ...
Bodo/Glimt-RomaHJK- M.Tel Aviv ore 16.30 Alashkert-LASK ore 18.45 Anorthosis-Flora Bodo/Glimt-Roma Copenhagen-PAOK Feyenoord-Union Berlino M. Haifa-Slavia Praga Mura-Rennes Qarabag-K. Almaty Vitesse-Tottenham Basile ...
