VIDEO Inter-Sheriff 3-1 | gol Champions League | highlights e sintesi Primo successo per i nerazzurri

Si è disputata oggi, martedì 14 settembre, la prima giornata del Gruppo D della Champions League di ...

Si è disputata oggi, martedì 14 settembre, la prima giornata del Gruppo D della Champions League di calcio, con la sfida prevista a Milano in cui l'Inter è stato opposto allo Sheriff. I nerazzurri vincono per 3-1 e vanno a quota 4 nel raggruppamento.
Champions League, Inter - Sheriff 3 - 1: prima vittoria dei nerazzurri. Gol e highlights

Il tabellino di Inter - Sheriff Tiraspol 3 - 1 (live) vedi anche Lazio - Inter 3 - 1: video, gol e highlights della partita di Serie A 34' Dzeko (I), 52' Thill (S), 58' Vidal (I), 67' De Vrij (I) ...

Diretta/ Ajax Dortmund (risultato 3 - 0) streaming video tv: Antony cala il tris!

Diretta/ Porto Milan (risultato 1 - 0), streaming video Canale 5: sblocca Luis Diaz! 2 - 0, BLIND ... di Stefano Belli} Risultati Champions League, classifiche/ Diretta gol live score: ecco Inter e ...
Inter-Sheriff dove vederla: Sky, Mediaset o Amazon Prime Video? Canale tv, diretta streaming, formazioni della partita

L'Inter riceve lo Sheriff alla 3ª giornata del Gruppo D di Champions League: tutto sulla partita, dalle formazioni a dove vederla in tv e streaming.

Champions League, Porto-Milan 1-0 e Inter-Sheriff 3-1: Pioli quasi fuori, risale...

Risultati, marcatori e classifiche dopo Porto-Milan e Inter-Sheriff, match di Champions League giocati stasera ...
