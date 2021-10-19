VIDEO Inter-Sheriff 3-1, gol Champions League: highlights e sintesi. Primo successo per i nerazzurri (Di martedì 19 ottobre 2021) Si è disputata oggi, martedì 14 settembre, la prima giornata del Gruppo D della Champions League di calcio, con la sfida prevista a Milano in cui l’Inter è stato opposto allo Sheriff. I nerazzurri vincono per 3-1 e vanno a quota 4 nel raggruppamento. highlights Inter-Sheriff 3-1 IL GOL DI DZEKO 1-0 DzekoInter Sheriff la sblocca lui pic.twitter.com/SxoNGCHGfd — @nerazzurriamo Ri(N)Chiuso 5 (@calciomercatoi7) October 19, 2021 IL PAREGGIO DI THILL Thill gol#InterSheriff pic.twitter.com/IEemRRzpZO — Antonio Esposito (@mastrupeppi) October 19, 2021 IL GOL DI VIDAL Arturo Vidal donne l’avantage à l’Inter Milan face au Sheriff !! #UCL ...Leggi su oasport
Champions League, Inter - Sheriff 3 - 1: prima vittoria dei nerazzurri. Gol e highlightsIl tabellino di Inter - Sheriff Tiraspol 3 - 1 (live) 34' Dzeko (I), 52' Thill (S), 58' Vidal (I), 67' De Vrij (I)
Inter-Sheriff dove vederla: Sky, Mediaset o Amazon Prime Video? Canale tv, diretta streaming, formazioni della partitaL'Inter riceve lo Sheriff alla 3ª giornata del Gruppo D di Champions League: tutto sulla partita, dalle formazioni a dove vederla in tv e streaming.
Champions League, Porto-Milan 1-0 e Inter-Sheriff 3-1: Pioli quasi fuori, risale...Risultati, marcatori e classifiche dopo Porto-Milan e Inter-Sheriff, match di Champions League giocati stasera ...
