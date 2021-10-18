Xinhua Silk Road: World Digital Economy Conference helps boost digital revolution in E China's Zhejiang Province (Di lunedì 18 ottobre 2021) BEIJING, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/
The World digital Economy Conference 2021 & the 11th Smart City and Intelligent Economy Expo kicked off in Ningbo of east China'sZhejiang Province on Thursday, helping push forward the Province's digital reform. Themed on "digital Driven Intelligent Development" and focusing on digital reform and the development of the digital Economy, the event has attracted government officials, business leaders, scholars and industry experts to share opinions on topics like artificial intelligence, blockchain, quantum communication, 5G plus ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
The World digital Economy Conference 2021 & the 11th Smart City and Intelligent Economy Expo kicked off in Ningbo of east China'sZhejiang Province on Thursday, helping push forward the Province's digital reform. Themed on "digital Driven Intelligent Development" and focusing on digital reform and the development of the digital Economy, the event has attracted government officials, business leaders, scholars and industry experts to share opinions on topics like artificial intelligence, blockchain, quantum communication, 5G plus ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
Xinhua Silk Road : 6th annual conference of Taihu World Cultural Forum kicks off in E. China's Anhui to jointly promote learning among civilizations
Xinhua Silk Road : International forum on sci-tech & foreign trade and economic co-op held on Sat. in China's Changzhou
Xinhua Silk Road : Wuliangye makes debut at China Pavilion of Expo 2020 Dubai
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Xinhua Silk
Xinhua Silk Road: 6th annual conference of Taihu World Cultural Forum kicks off in E. China's Anhui to jointly promote learning among ...BEIJING, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - - With the theme of "Mutual learning among civilizations: Jointly building a community of shared future for mankind", the sixth annual conference of the Taihu ...
Xinhua Silk Road: International forum on sci - tech & foreign trade and economic co - op held on Sat. in China's ChangzhouBEIJING, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - - An international forum on science and technology and foreign trade and economic cooperation kicked off on Saturday in Changzhou, east China'sJiangsu Province. ...
Xinhua Silk Road Xifeng Group speeds up efforts to promote win-win international cooperation Padova News
Xinhua Silk Road: International forum on sci-tech & foreign trade and economic co-op held on Sat. in China's ChangzhouBEIJING, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- An international forum on science and technology and foreign trade and economic cooperation kicked off on Saturday in Cha ...
Xinhua Silk Road: Wuliangye makes debut at China Pavilion of Expo 2020 DubaiBEIJING, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- China's leading liquor maker Wuliangye made a sparkling appearance at the China Pavilion of Expo 2020 Dubai in ...
Xinhua SilkSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Xinhua Silk