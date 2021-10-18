Tasmania's Lark Distilling Co. to Acquire Pontville Distillery and Estate (Di lunedì 18 ottobre 2021) HOBART, Australia, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/
Lark Distilling Co. Limited (ASX: LRK) ('Lark' or 'the Company'), Australia's leading distiller of single malt whisky, is pleased to announce that it has entered into a binding agreement for the acquisition of Kernke Family Shene Estate Pty Ltd, the owner of the Pontville Distillery and Estate ('theAcquisition'), the construction of a new 1 million litre Distillery on the Acquired land and the acceleration of Lark's export strategy. The total consideration for the Acquisition is $40 million comprised of $38.5 million in cash and $1.5 million in Lark shares1 to be issued to the vendors. In order to fund the Acquisition, Lark is ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Lark Distilling Co. Limited (ASX: LRK) ('Lark' or 'the Company'), Australia's leading distiller of single malt whisky, is pleased to announce that it has entered into a binding agreement for the acquisition of Kernke Family Shene Estate Pty Ltd, the owner of the Pontville Distillery and Estate ('theAcquisition'), the construction of a new 1 million litre Distillery on the Acquired land and the acceleration of Lark's export strategy. The total consideration for the Acquisition is $40 million comprised of $38.5 million in cash and $1.5 million in Lark shares1 to be issued to the vendors. In order to fund the Acquisition, Lark is ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Tasmania LarkBenvenuta Oceania (viaggio in Tasmania) Vanity Fair.it
Tasmania LarkSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Tasmania Lark