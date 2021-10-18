Wiko Power U30 128GB Edizione Speciale disponibileCALL OF DUTY: VANGUARD ZOMBI - Q&A CON IL TEAM DI TREYARCHIL VIDEOGIOCO “DC LA SQUADRA DEI SUPERANIMALI” SARÀ DISPONIBILE NEL ...Call of Duty: Vanguard trailer di lancio ufficialeCrolla a terra mentre fa jogging : il 37enne Filippo Morando muore ...San Felice del Benaco : padre uccide figlia con un colpo di fucile ...La pubblicità provocatoria sul camion delle onoranze funebri: “Non ...Giochi gratuiti e in saldo per questo fine settimana: Borderlands 3, ...Cosa accade a chi non accetta le nuove condizioni d'uso di WhatsAppIn Spagna i pescatori hanno catturato un enorme pesce luna di oltre 3 ...Ultime Blog

Tasmania' s Lark Distilling Co to Acquire Pontville Distillery and Estate

HOBART, Australia, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lark Distilling Co. Limited (ASX: LRK) ('Lark' or 'the ...

 Lark Distilling Co. Limited (ASX: LRK) ('Lark' or 'the Company'), Australia's leading distiller of single malt whisky, is pleased to announce that it has entered into a binding agreement for the acquisition of Kernke Family Shene Estate Pty Ltd, the owner of the Pontville Distillery and Estate ('theAcquisition'), the construction of a new 1 million litre Distillery on the Acquired land and the acceleration of Lark's export strategy. The total consideration for the Acquisition is $40 million comprised of $38.5 million in cash and $1.5 million in Lark shares1 to be issued to the vendors. In order to fund the Acquisition, Lark is ...
