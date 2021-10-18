Call of Duty: Vanguard trailer di lancio ufficialeCrolla a terra mentre fa jogging : il 37enne Filippo Morando muore ...San Felice del Benaco : padre uccide figlia con un colpo di fucile ...La pubblicità provocatoria sul camion delle onoranze funebri: “Non ...Giochi gratuiti e in saldo per questo fine settimana: Borderlands 3, ...Cosa accade a chi non accetta le nuove condizioni d'uso di WhatsAppIn Spagna i pescatori hanno catturato un enorme pesce luna di oltre 3 ...Seggiolino Auto a Norma : Cosa dice la legge e quale ScegliereLezioni di vita apprese tramite il gioco digitaleAnimal Crossing: New Horizons DirectUltime Blog

Novavax to Participate in World Vaccine Congress Europe

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVAX), a biotechnology company ...

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/

 Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVAX), a biotechnology company dedicated to developing and commercializing next-generation Vaccines for serious infectious diseases, today announced that Vivek Shinde, M.D., Vice President, Clinical Development, will deliver a presentation during the World Vaccine Congress Europe 2021. A topic of discussion will be Novavax' COVID-NanoFlu™ Combination Vaccine, which combines the company's recombinant nanoparticle protein-based COVID-19 and NanoFlu™ Vaccine candidates with Matrix-M™ adjuvant in a single formulation. Session details are as follows: For more information or to register, visit the Congress website.   About ...
Both vaccine candidates incorporate Novavax' proprietary saponin - based Matrix - M™ adjuvant to enhance the immune response and stimulate high levels of neutralizing antibodies. For more ...

