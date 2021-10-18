Netafim to Launch New Sustainability-Enhancing Innovations at International EIMA Exhibition (Di lunedì 18 ottobre 2021) - AgTech leader to also share details of planned activity following acquisition of Dutch greenhouse provider Gakon in joint presentation BOLOGNA, Italy and TEL AVIV, Israel, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/
Netafim, the global leader of sustainable precision irrigation solutions and agricultural projects, announced today it will Launch several new products at EIMA, one of the premiere global agriculture events. Themed "Driving sustainable agriculture through innovation," the Netafim booth at EIMA will introduce a range of new products and solutions, including: Sophia PSS, Streamline X ReGen™, Netbow™, and AlphaDisc™. What: EIMA Fair - Bologna (Italy) Where: stand A49, Hall 21 When: October 19 - 23, 2021 Following Netafim's acquisition of Dutch turnkey greenhouse ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
