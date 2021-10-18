Call of Duty: Vanguard trailer di lancio ufficialeCrolla a terra mentre fa jogging : il 37enne Filippo Morando muore ...San Felice del Benaco : padre uccide figlia con un colpo di fucile ...La pubblicità provocatoria sul camion delle onoranze funebri: “Non ...Giochi gratuiti e in saldo per questo fine settimana: Borderlands 3, ...Cosa accade a chi non accetta le nuove condizioni d'uso di WhatsAppIn Spagna i pescatori hanno catturato un enorme pesce luna di oltre 3 ...Seggiolino Auto a Norma : Cosa dice la legge e quale ScegliereLezioni di vita apprese tramite il gioco digitaleAnimal Crossing: New Horizons DirectUltime Blog

Netafim to Launch New Sustainability-Enhancing Innovations at International EIMA Exhibition

- AgTech leader to also share details of planned activity following acquisition of Dutch greenhouse ...

zazoom
Commenta
Netafim to Launch New Sustainability-Enhancing Innovations at International EIMA Exhibition (Di lunedì 18 ottobre 2021) - AgTech leader to also share details of planned activity following acquisition of Dutch greenhouse provider Gakon in joint presentation BOLOGNA, Italy and TEL AVIV, Israel, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/

 Netafim, the global leader of sustainable precision irrigation solutions and agricultural projects, announced today it will Launch several new products at EIMA, one of the premiere global agriculture events. Themed "Driving sustainable agriculture through innovation," the Netafim booth at EIMA will introduce a range of new products and solutions, including: Sophia PSS, Streamline X ReGen™, Netbow™, and AlphaDisc™. What: EIMA Fair - Bologna (Italy)  Where: stand A49, Hall 21 When: October 19 - 23, 2021 Following Netafim's acquisition of Dutch turnkey greenhouse ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Netafim Launch
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Netafim Launch Netafim Launch Sustainability Enhancing Innovations