Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, Boehringer Ingelheim, and LEO Pharma to Keynote Veeva Commercial & Medical Summit Connect Europe (Di lunedì 18 ottobre 2021) Life sciences visionaries come together to discuss digital acceleration and its impact on the future of Commercial and Medical models BARCELONA, Spain, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/
Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) today announced its Keynote speakers for the 2021 Veeva Commercial &; Medical Summit Connect, Europe. The conference will feature a discussion with the CEO of the healthcare business sector at Merck, addressing how the pandemic has changed perspectives on healthcare, strategy, culture, and leadership. Leaders from Boehringer Ingelheim and LEO Pharma will share their experiences making virtual relationships more meaningful to ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
BioVaxys Prepares for Groundbreaking Study on reduced ACE2 binding capabilities of Hapten - modified SARS - CoV - 2 proteinsMillipore is a subsidiary of Merck KGaA (Deutsche Bourse: MRCG), one of the largest pharmaceutical companies in the world, with a market capitalization of US$102 billion. BioVaxys is currently ...
Merck KGaA, nuovi investimenti per sfruttare crescita domanda semiconduttoriMerck KGaA - azienda tedesca attiva nei campi della chimica e farmaceutica - prevede di investire più di 3 miliardi di euro in innovazione nella divisione Electronics al 2025. La società amplierà la ...
Perché sono tutti pazzi per la pillola Merck anti Covid?La pillola anti Covid molnupiravir, meglio nota come Merck dal nome della multinazionale statunitense che la produce, impazza in Asia ...
Covid: corsa alla pillola Merck in AsiaLa pillola anti Covid prodotta dalla multinazionale farmaceutica Merck spopola in Asia, anche se non ne è ancora stata approvata la vendita. (ANSA) ...
