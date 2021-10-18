Kedrion Biopharama grows in North America as it completes acquisition of Prometic (Di lunedì 18 ottobre 2021) Launch is planned for the first ever FDA-approved treatment for patients suffering from Congenital Plasminogen Deficiency LUCCA, Italy, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/
Kedrion Biopharma, the rapidly growing international biopharmaceuticals company that produces and distributes plasma-derived treatments for rare diseases, has announced that it has completed the acquisition in North America of the Prometic life sciences business. Prometic, which has a team of 130 employees in Laval, Québec, has developed the first ever FDA-approved treatment for Congenital Plasminogen Deficiency. The new drug, called Ryplazim®, , has been approved for the treatment of all the clinical manifestations of Plasminogen Deficiency, which can lead to blindness, respiratory failure and other ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
