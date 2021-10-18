CALL OF DUTY: VANGUARD ZOMBI - Q&A CON IL TEAM DI TREYARCHIL VIDEOGIOCO “DC LA SQUADRA DEI SUPERANIMALI” SARÀ DISPONIBILE NEL ...Call of Duty: Vanguard trailer di lancio ufficialeCrolla a terra mentre fa jogging : il 37enne Filippo Morando muore ...San Felice del Benaco : padre uccide figlia con un colpo di fucile ...La pubblicità provocatoria sul camion delle onoranze funebri: “Non ...Giochi gratuiti e in saldo per questo fine settimana: Borderlands 3, ...Cosa accade a chi non accetta le nuove condizioni d'uso di WhatsAppIn Spagna i pescatori hanno catturato un enorme pesce luna di oltre 3 ...Seggiolino Auto a Norma : Cosa dice la legge e quale ScegliereUltime Blog

Kedrion Biopharama grows in North America as it completes acquisition of Prometic

Launch is planned for the first ever FDA-approved treatment for patients suffering from Congenital ...

zazoom
Commenta
Kedrion Biopharama grows in North America as it completes acquisition of Prometic (Di lunedì 18 ottobre 2021) Launch is planned for the first ever FDA-approved treatment for patients suffering from Congenital Plasminogen Deficiency LUCCA, Italy, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/

Kedrion Biopharma, the rapidly growing international biopharmaceuticals company that produces and distributes plasma-derived treatments for rare diseases, has announced that it has completed the acquisition in North America of the Prometic life sciences business.  Prometic, which has a team of 130 employees in Laval, Québec, has developed the first ever FDA-approved treatment for Congenital Plasminogen Deficiency. The new drug, called Ryplazim®, , has been approved for the treatment of all the clinical manifestations of Plasminogen Deficiency, which can lead to blindness, respiratory failure and other ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Kedrion Biopharama

Il console americano in visita alla Kedrion di Bolognana  NoiTV - La vostra televisione
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Kedrion Biopharama
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Kedrion Biopharama Kedrion Biopharama grows North America