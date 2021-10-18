HiPhi X Super SUV Tops Domestic Premium EV Sales for September (Di lunedì 18 ottobre 2021) SHANGHAI, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/
According to the monthly auto Sales report released by the China Automotive Technology & Research Center, the new HiPhi X Super SUV was the No. 1 selling Premium electric vehicle in China for the month of September. Designed and manufactured by industry-leading new mobility and intelligent driving company, Human Horizons Group Inc., the vehicle is equipped with both the latest in technological innovation and luxury comforts, creating a new segment of car, TECHLUXE®. This ranking marks the first time a Domestic brand has led Sales of Premium electric vehicles in the country and is an affidavit of HiPhi X Superior quality and unique driving experience. Starting from RMB ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
