HiPhi X Super SUV Tops Domestic Premium EV Sales for September

SHANGHAI, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the monthly auto Sales report released by the ...

HiPhi X Super SUV Tops Domestic Premium EV Sales for September

According to the monthly auto Sales report released by the China Automotive Technology & Research Center, the new HiPhi X Super SUV was the No. 1 selling  Premium electric vehicle in China for the month of September. Designed and manufactured by industry-leading new mobility and intelligent driving company, Human Horizons Group Inc., the vehicle is equipped with both the latest in technological innovation and luxury comforts, creating a new segment of car, TECHLUXE®. This ranking marks the first time a Domestic brand has led Sales of Premium electric vehicles in the country and is an affidavit of HiPhi X Superior quality and unique driving experience. Starting from RMB ...
