CCTV+: Peng Liyuan urges advancing health, digital education for girls, women (Di lunedì 18 ottobre 2021) - BEIJING, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/
Peng Liyuan, wife of Chinese President Xi Jinping, called for promoting digital and health education for girls and women in response to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Peng, also a special envoy of the United Nations educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) for the advancement of girls' and women's education, made the remarks via video link at the 2021 UNESCO prize for girls' and women's education on Friday. Since the establishment of the prize through cooperation between China and UNESCO in 2015, this award has continued to exert its positive influence and inspire more ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
