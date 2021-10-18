CCTV+ | Peng Liyuan urges advancing health | digital education for girls | women

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di lunedì 18 ottobre 2021) - BEIJING, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/, wife of Chinese President Xi Jinping, called for promotingandforandin response to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic., also a special envoy of the United Nationsal, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) for the advancement of' and's, made the remarks via video link at the 2021 UNESCO prize for' and'son Friday. Since the establishment of the prize through cooperation between China and UNESCO in 2015, this award has continued to exert its positive influence and inspire more ...