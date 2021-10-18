NASCE LA FERRARI MOBILE ESPORTS SERIES GRAZIE A REAL RACING 3Wiko Power U30 128GB Edizione Speciale disponibileCALL OF DUTY: VANGUARD ZOMBI - Q&A CON IL TEAM DI TREYARCHIL VIDEOGIOCO “DC LA SQUADRA DEI SUPERANIMALI” SARÀ DISPONIBILE NEL ...Call of Duty: Vanguard trailer di lancio ufficialeCrolla a terra mentre fa jogging : il 37enne Filippo Morando muore ...San Felice del Benaco : padre uccide figlia con un colpo di fucile ...La pubblicità provocatoria sul camion delle onoranze funebri: “Non ...Giochi gratuiti e in saldo per questo fine settimana: Borderlands 3, ...Cosa accade a chi non accetta le nuove condizioni d'uso di WhatsAppUltime Blog

Peng Liyuan urges advancing health | digital education for girls | women

BEIJING, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Peng Liyuan, wife of Chinese President Xi Jinping, called for ...

CCTV+: Peng Liyuan urges advancing health, digital education for girls, women (Di lunedì 18 ottobre 2021) - BEIJING, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/

Peng Liyuan, wife of Chinese President Xi Jinping, called for promoting digital and health education for girls and women in response to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Peng, also a special envoy of the United Nations educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) for the advancement of girls' and women's education, made the remarks via video link at the 2021 UNESCO prize for girls' and women's education on Friday. Since the establishment of the prize through cooperation between China and UNESCO in 2015, this award has continued to exert its positive influence and inspire more ...
