2021 Hengshui Lake Marathon & National Marathon Championships Hengshui Station kicks off

The event celebrates its 10th anniversary Hengshui, China, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bank of ...

2021 Hengshui Lake Marathon & National Marathon Championships (Hengshui Station) kicks off (Di lunedì 18 ottobre 2021) The event celebrates its 10th anniversary Hengshui, China, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/

The "Bank of Hengshui Cup" 2021 Hengshui Lake Marathon &; National Marathon Championships (Hengshui Station) kicked off at Hengshui Lake Marathon Square at 7:30 AM on October 17 with some 20,000 runners from around the country participating in the event. The grace displayed by the athletes as they began their run set against the city's breathtaking scenery created an endearing snapshot of the ...
