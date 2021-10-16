OT Global Technologies and the U.S. Black Chambers Announce the Launch of Its Nationwide "Bridging the Digital Divide" E - Commerce Platform

(Di sabato 16 ottobre 2021) Technology has become essential for small and mid - size businesses to succeed in today's fast - ... OTGT and the USBC have a strong history in helping diverse businesses succeed-well before it became ...

Advertising

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Global Technologies

Redazione Jamma

Contacts Carl Doerksen 972 - 232 - 1125 cdoerksen@generational.com Articoli correlati OTand the U. S. Black Chambers Announce the Launch of Its Nationwide "Bridging the Digital ...SAN RAMON, Calif.-(BUSINESS WIRE)-Keeping with the commitment of minority business transformation, Eric L. Kelly, Chairman and CEO of OT(OTGT) and Ron Busby Sr., President of the United States Black Chambers Inc. (USBC) have launched a new program to help the USBC's over 300,000 members leverage advanced technology ...Mavenir, the Network Software Provider building the future of networks with cloud-native software that runs on any cloud and transforms the way the world connects, today announced a strategic partners ...Il Gruppo Chargeurs, leader mondiale nelle pellicole di protezione temporanea, nelle interfodere, nei substrati tessili funzionali e nella lana pettin ...