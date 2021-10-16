AZ Alkmaar-Utrecht (17 ottobre, ore 12:15): formazioni ufficiali, quote, pronostici (Di sabato 16 ottobre 2021) Tra Utrecht (17) e AZ Alkmaar (9) ci sono 8 punti di differenza ma i padroni di casa hanno giocato una partita in meno. Nonostante il gap, stanno attraversando entrambe un buon momento: 4 vittorie di fila per gli ospiti, tutte in campionato, fra il cui il prestigioso 1-0 in trasferta contro l’Ajax, tre per InfoBetting: Scommesse Sportive e pronostici Leggi su infobetting
AZ Alkmaar-Utrecht (17 ottobre, ore 12:15): formazioni, quote, pronostici
AZ Alkmaar-Utrecht (17 ottobre, ore 12:15): formazioni, quote, pronostici
Eredivisie, i pronostici sulla nona giornata | Heerenveen-Ajax, AZ Alkmaar-Utrecht
