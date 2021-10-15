Phase II Data Of Medigen COVID-19 Vaccine | Reviewed And Published In The Lancet Respiratory Medicine

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di venerdì 15 ottobre 2021) TAIPEI, Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/The, one of the world's best-known peer-medical journals hasBiologics (MVC)from its MVC-COV19012 clinical trial which demonstrates promising immunogenicity and safety profiles. The internationally trusted source of clinical, public and global health knowledge has made available the results from a large-scale, double-blind, randomised, placebo-controlled2 trial done at eleven sites in Taiwan, making MVC visible to a global network of researchers, clinicians, industry leaders and other professionals in the field. The study, which was carried out between Dec 30, 2020, and April ...