Leicester-Manchester United (16 ottobre, ore 16:00): formazioni, quote, pronostici. Assenti Fred ed Edinson Cavani, problemi anche in difesa per Solskjaer (Di sabato 16 ottobre 2021) Il Manchester United resta ottimamente piazzato in Premier League ma gli ultimi risultati sono stati comunque preoccupanti. La formazione di Ole Gunnar Solskjaer è stata infatti prima eliminata in EFL Cup, poi battuta in casa dall’Aston Villa prima di vincere a fatica contro il Villarreal e successivamente pareggiare, ancora a Old Trafford, contro l’Everton. Per InfoBetting: Scommesse Sportive e pronostici Leggi su infobetting
Leicester - Manchester Utd, che sfida tra Vardy e RonaldoOgni turno di Premier League regala almeno un big match e anche l'ottava di campionato non sfugge alla regola. Sabato 16 ottobre alle... 16 il Leicester ospita un Manchester United a meno due dal Chelsea capolista. Match promettente tra due formazioni ambiziose che di recente, però, hanno lasciato punti preziosi lungo il cammino. Leicester ...
Leicester – Manchester United: dove vedere la diretta live e risultatoLa partita Leicester - Manchester United del 16 ottobre 2021 in diretta: presentazione, formazioni e cronaca con commento in tempo reale, dove vedere il match valido per l'8a giornata di Premier Leagu ...
Solskjaer: “Non possiamo pensare all’Atalanta, c’è il Leicester”Il tecnico norvegese non pensa ancora all’Atalanta Il tecnico del Manchester United Ole Gunnar Solskjaer ha parlato in conferenza stampa alla vigilia della sfida di domani in trasferta: “Non posso pen ...
