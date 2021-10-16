Leicester-Manchester United (16 ottobre, ore 16:00): formazioni, quote, pronostici. Assenti Fred ed Edinson Cavani, problemi anche in difesa per Solskjaer (Di sabato 16 ottobre 2021) Il Manchester United resta ottimamente piazzato in Premier League ma gli ultimi risultati sono stati comunque preoccupanti. La formazione di Ole Gunnar Solskjaer è stata infatti prima eliminata in EFL Cup, poi battuta in casa dall’Aston Villa prima di vincere a fatica contro il Villarreal e successivamente pareggiare, ancora a Old Trafford, contro l’Everton. Per InfoBetting: Scommesse Sportive e pronostici Leggi su infobetting (Di sabato 16 ottobre 2021) Ilresta ottimamente piazzato in Premier League ma gli ultimi risultati sono stati comunque preoccupanti. La formazione di Ole Gunnarè stata infatti prima eliminata in EFL Cup, poi battuta in casa dall’Aston Villa prima di vincere a fatica contro il Villarreal e successivamente pareggiare, ancora a Old Trafford, contro l’Everton. Per InfoBetting: Scommesse Sportive e

Advertising

underoverbets : RT @infobetting: Leicester-Manchester United (16 ottobre, ore 16:00): formazioni, quote, - Mingaball : RT @infobetting: Leicester-Manchester United (16 ottobre, ore 16:00): formazioni, quote, - by_the_pool : RT @infobetting: Leicester-Manchester United (16 ottobre, ore 16:00): formazioni, quote, - infobetting : Leicester-Manchester United (16 ottobre, ore 16:00): formazioni, quote, - simba86336357 : @BancabcZW Manchester United 2-1 Leicester Ronaldo to score -