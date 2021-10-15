Call of Duty Vanguard - Trailer di annuncio di ZombiGTA Online: ricompense triple in Sumo e prima maglietta in gioco per ...Marco Cattaneo : Le critiche per i disservizi di Dazn sono una fitta ...MusicMan Sound Glasses Sports BT-X59 RecensioneCOD Vanguard Zombi - Il nuovo capitolo della saga dell'Etere oscuroIl cinema in casa firmato SonySkul: The Hero Slayer arriva il 21 di ottobreLa figlia di Steve Jobs diseredata dalla madre : questa eredità ...Esplosione albergo 5 stelle in Alto Adige : 9 feritiBATTLEFIELD 2042 - TRAILER REVEAL DI HAZARD ZONEUltime Blog

Insurers have a key role to play in the transition to net zero by de-risking new climate technologies

ZURICH, Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Geneva Association and the Organisation for Economic ...

The Geneva Association and the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) co-hosted a high-level conference on 12 October 2021, Future-Proofing Technological Innovations for a Resilient Net-zero Economy, with the aim of providing input for the discussions that will take place at COP26 in Glasgow in November. The strategic, multi-stakeholder conversation brought together CEOs and senior officials from the insurance industry, financial sector, engineering community, government, United Nations, OECD, World Economic Forum, and World Business Council for Sustainable Development. An unprecedented transformation across society and economic sectors is needed to achieve ambitious net-zero targets over the next few decades. Expanding and deploying technological innovations will be critical. "The confluence ...
