Here’s how Italian MPs risk aiding Chinese propaganda

Leggi su formiche

(Di venerdì 15 ottobre 2021) Various sources inform us that during the Bureau meeting of theSenate’s Foreign Affairs Committee on October 6, its President Vito Petrocelli (Five Star Movement) announced a bilateral with his counterpart at the National People’s Congress a few days prior to the G20 Leaders Summit in Rome. Moreover, he proposed – a proposal that was accepted – a hearing of Xinjiang’s Governor before the joint foreign affairs committees of the Chamber and Senate on November 9th. To the inadept, initiatives of this kind may seemingly be part of normal parliamentary diplomacy. A deception fueled by Beijing by exploiting the lack of insight into the asymmetrical influence tactics of theCommunist Party, of which Italy is a target and on which a forthcoming report by Sinopsis and the Global Committee for the Rule of Law “Marco Pannella” will shine a ...