Xinhua Silk Road | 6th annual conference of Taihu World Cultural Forum kicks off in E China' s Anhui to jointly promote learning among civilizations

BEIJING, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With the theme of Mutual learning among civilizations: jointly ...

With the theme of "Mutual learning among civilizations: jointly building a community of shared future for mankind", the sixth annual conference of the Taihu World Cultural Forum kicked off on Tuesday in Bengbu City of east China'sAnhui Province, where experts and officials from all over the World gathered to share insights and views of civilizations between different cultures. Wang Chen, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and vice chairperson of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, spoke at the Forum that, ...
Xinhua Silk Road: International forum on sci - tech & foreign trade and economic co - op held on Sat. in China's Changzhou

BEIJING, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - - An international forum on science and technology and foreign trade and economic cooperation kicked off on Saturday in Changzhou, east China'sJiangsu Province. ...

Xinhua Silk Road: Wuliangye makes debut at China Pavilion of Expo 2020 Dubai

BEIJING, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - - China's leading liquor maker Wuliangye made a sparkling appearance at the China Pavilion of Expo 2020 Dubai in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates, which officially ...
