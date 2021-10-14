Xinhua Silk Road: 6th annual conference of Taihu World Cultural Forum kicks off in E. China's Anhui to jointly promote learning among civilizations (Di giovedì 14 ottobre 2021) BEIJING, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/
With the theme of "Mutual learning among civilizations: jointly building a community of shared future for mankind", the sixth annual conference of the Taihu World Cultural Forum kicked off on Tuesday in Bengbu City of east China'sAnhui Province, where experts and officials from all over the World gathered to share insights and views of civilizations between different cultures. Wang Chen, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and vice chairperson of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, spoke at the Forum that, ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
