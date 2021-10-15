Millicent Simmonds e Rachel Brosnahan star di Helen & Teacher | di Wash Westmoreland

(Di venerdì 15 ottobre 2021) Le attriciintepreterannoKeller e Anne Sullivan in, nuovo film di. Le attricidi A Quiet Place e La fantastica signora Maisel, saranno le protagoniste di, il film che racconterà la storia diKeller e Anne Sullivan. Il progetto si basa su una sceneggiatura firmata da Laetitia Mikles e dal regista, impegnato anche dietro la macchina da presa. Il film ...

Movieplayer.it

