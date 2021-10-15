Millicent Simmonds e Rachel Brosnahan star di Helen & Teacher, di Wash Westmoreland (Di venerdì 15 ottobre 2021) Le attrici Millicent Simmonds e Rachel Brosnahan intepreteranno Helen Keller e Anne Sullivan in Helen &; Teacher, nuovo film di Wash Westmoreland. Le attrici Millicent Simmonds e Rachel Brosnahan, star di A Quiet Place e La fantastica signora Maisel, saranno le protagoniste di Helen &; Teacher, il film che racconterà la storia di Helen Keller e Anne Sullivan. Il progetto si basa su una sceneggiatura firmata da Laetitia Mikles e dal regista Wash Westmoreland, impegnato anche dietro la macchina da presa. Il film ...Leggi su movieplayer
