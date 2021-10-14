Launch of New MolecuLightDX™ Device to Enable Point-of-Care Imaging of Wounds in New Expanding Market Segments

MolecuLight Inc., the leader in Point-of-Care fluorescence Imaging for real-time detection of Wounds containing elevated bacterial loads, announced the Launch of the MolecuLightDX™, a new Point-of-Care Device model targeted at the unique needs of new Expanding wound Care Market Segments in the USA. The DX is an expansion of MolecuLight's product line and compliments the MolecuLight i:X®, the "workhorse" wound ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Standard AI Launches New Autonomous Checkout Experience at Existing Arizona Circle K Location
LexisNexis launches new Sustainable Innovation Measurement framework enabling organizations globally to objectively track and report on innovation's contribution to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals
Amazfit Unveils Bold New Brand Identity as Global Smartwatch Launch Inspires Everyone to UP YOUR GAME
MarkMarco2014 : RT @italiadeidolori: ????Un progetto guidato da Fondazione Rockefeller (quella delle 'smart cities') e Borsa New York ha creato un nuovo ass… - italiadeidolori : RT @italiadeidolori: ????Un progetto guidato da Fondazione Rockefeller (quella delle 'smart cities') e Borsa New York ha creato un nuovo ass… - LuciusVorenusII : RT @italiadeidolori: ????Un progetto guidato da Fondazione Rockefeller (quella delle 'smart cities') e Borsa New York ha creato un nuovo ass… - jmaurosurf : RT @italiadeidolori: ????Un progetto guidato da Fondazione Rockefeller (quella delle 'smart cities') e Borsa New York ha creato un nuovo ass… - Marisab79879802 : RT @italiadeidolori: ????Un progetto guidato da Fondazione Rockefeller (quella delle 'smart cities') e Borsa New York ha creato un nuovo ass… -