Chilean restaurant receives the "Flor de Caña World's Most Sustainable Restaurant Award" (Di giovedì 14 ottobre 2021) The recognition was presented during the 2021 Awards ceremony of The World's 50 Best Restaurants. MANAGUA, Nicaragua, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/
Restaurant Boragó in Chile, owned by renowned chef Rodolfo Guzmán, recently received the "Flor de Caña World's Most Sustainable Restaurant Award" granted by Flor de Caña and The World's 50 Best Restaurants. Evaluated among hundreds of Restaurants globally, Boragó received the "Flor de Caña World's Most ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Restaurant Boragó in Chile, owned by renowned chef Rodolfo Guzmán, recently received the "Flor de Caña World's Most Sustainable Restaurant Award" granted by Flor de Caña and The World's 50 Best Restaurants. Evaluated among hundreds of Restaurants globally, Boragó received the "Flor de Caña World's Most ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
Chilean restaurantSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Chilean restaurant