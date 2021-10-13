Hague court closes case of India marines (Di mercoledì 13 ottobre 2021) ROME, OCT 13 - A court in The Hague on Wednesday officially closed the case of two Italian marines accused of killing two Indian fishermen off Kerala in 2012 whose jurisdiction had been disputed by ...Leggi su lagazzettadelmezzogiorno
Advertising
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Hague court
Hague court closes case of India marinesROME, OCT 13 - A court in The Hague on Wednesday officially closed the case of two Italian marines accused of killing two Indian fishermen off Kerala in 2012 whose jurisdiction had been disputed by Italy and India. ...
Italy hails India's closure of case against marinesThe permanent court of arbitration in The Hague (PCA) ruled last year that India could not try the two marines for the fatal shootings of the two fishermen off southern India in February 2012. Italy ...
Hague courtSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Hague court