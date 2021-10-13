Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 6 NFC arriva in ItaliaLenovo presenta lnuovi tablet premium con Android e 5GLogitech presenta le Mevo Cam, perfette per streammare ovunque “What Do You Meme?” arriva il nuovo Party Game per adultiRed Dead Online: RDO$ e PE doppi rubando Il SovranoBack 4 Blood Recensione PS5Sassuolo : 89enne Carla Gorzanelli muore sbranata da due caniTrovare un casinò online autorizzatoDestiny 2 - La Festa delle Anime Perdute torna gratisDA WARNER BROS. GAMES ARRIVA OGGI BACK 4 BLOODUltime Blog

Hague court closes case of India marines (Di mercoledì 13 ottobre 2021) ROME, OCT 13 - A court in The Hague on Wednesday officially closed the case of two Italian marines accused of killing two Indian fishermen off Kerala in 2012 whose jurisdiction had been disputed by ...
ROME, OCT 13 - A court in The Hague on Wednesday officially closed the case of two Italian marines accused of killing two Indian fishermen off Kerala in 2012 whose jurisdiction had been disputed by Italy and India. ...

Italy hails India's closure of case against marines

The permanent court of arbitration in The Hague (PCA) ruled last year that India could not try the two marines for the fatal shootings of the two fishermen off southern India in February 2012. Italy ...
