Xinhua Silk Road: International forum on sci-tech & foreign trade and economic co-op held on Sat. in China's Changzhou
An International forum on science and technology and foreign trade and economic cooperation kicked off on Saturday in Changzhou, east China'sJiangsu Province. About 12 major fund projects worth more than 20 billion yuan and 27 key industrial projects worth 63 billion yuan were signed at the forum themed on "An International Star City of Intelligent Manufacturing and A Pivotal Hub in the Yangtze River Delta Region". Chen Jinhu, Secretary of the CPC Changzhou Municipal Committee, noted that the city is more eager for talents and projects than ever before, and also in a better position to serve talents to achieve great success. It is learned that up to now, a total ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Xinhua Silk Road: Wuliangye makes debut at China Pavilion of Expo 2020 DubaiBEIJING, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - - China's leading liquor maker Wuliangye made a sparkling appearance at the China Pavilion of Expo 2020 Dubai in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates, which officially ...
Xinhua Silk Road: High - end Chinese liquor brand Red Xifeng outshines at fifth Next SummitBEIJING, Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - - Red Xifeng, a high - end liquor product of renowned Chinese liquor producer Xifeng Group, was showcased at the NEXT Summit (Singapore 2021) held Wednesday in ...
