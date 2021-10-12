The Last Duel, streaming gratis Netflix o Disney Plus? Dove vedere film in uscita 14 ottobre (Di martedì 12 ottobre 2021) Giovedì 14 ottobre nelle sale cinematografiche italiane uscirà il film drammatico The Last Duel che è l’adattamento cinematografico del romanzo storico del 2004 “L’ultimo Duello” con la regia del britannico Ridley Scott e la Distribuzione “The Walt Disney Company Italia”. Il film è ambientato nella Francia del XIV secolo, con Marguerite de Thibouville moglie del L'articolo proviene da Webmagazine24. Visualizza tutte le notizie di Webmagazine24 su Google News Potrebbe interessarti:: Replica Cherry Season 2017, puntata intera 13 giugno: streaming Video Mediaset Arriva la realtà virtuale semplificata su YouTube True Blood: l’attore Nelsan Ellis è morto a 39 anni Oroscopo di Paolo Fox di agosto, ecco i segni più fortunati Juventus-Spal: ...Leggi su webmagazine24
The Last Duel: il bacio tra Ben Affleck e Matt Damon è stato tagliatoBen Affleck e Matt Damon hanno rivelato la presenza di un bacio tra i loro personaggi, il loro primo bacio sullo schermo, nello script di The Last Duel, ma Ridley Scott ha deciso di tagliare la scena ...
The Last Duel, il film di Ridley Scott arriva nei cinema italianiIn sala dal 14 ottobre, con Matt Damon, Adam Driver, Jodie Comer e Ben Affleck protagonisti: ecco trama, trailer e recensioni ...
