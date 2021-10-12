HUAWEI Quick App Boosts Commercialization through Ad Monetization (Di martedì 12 ottobre 2021) SHENZHEN, China, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/
HUAWEI Ads Publisher Service has officially supported Quick apps. The platform leverages HUAWEI's robust platform and data capabilities to help developers earn revenue by accessing and displaying targeted, high-quality and high-value ad content in their Quick apps. Massive traffic and high conversion Quick apps are installation-free and can be tapped open from any location such as HUAWEI AppGallery, HUAWEI Quick App Center, or HUAWEI Assistant·Today, on diverse HUAWEI devices, including mobile phones, PCs, tablets, head units, and Visions. Meanwhile, user acquisition, activation, and retention can be achieved with ease as Quick apps allow instant access ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
HUAWEI Ads Publisher Service has officially supported Quick apps. The platform leverages HUAWEI's robust platform and data capabilities to help developers earn revenue by accessing and displaying targeted, high-quality and high-value ad content in their Quick apps. Massive traffic and high conversion Quick apps are installation-free and can be tapped open from any location such as HUAWEI AppGallery, HUAWEI Quick App Center, or HUAWEI Assistant·Today, on diverse HUAWEI devices, including mobile phones, PCs, tablets, head units, and Visions. Meanwhile, user acquisition, activation, and retention can be achieved with ease as Quick apps allow instant access ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : HUAWEI Quick
SSD da 480GB a 43? oggi su Amazon! Ma ci sono anche POCO X3 Pro e M3 Pro, Surface Pro X, Echo Dot, Geox, drone DJI e molto altro!... Sistema a 3 Microfoni, Ricarica Wireless Rapida, Argento (Frost Silver) 99.00 ? Compra ora - 39% HUAWEI WATCH FIT Smartwatch, Display AMOLED da 1.64", Animazioni Quick - Workout, Durata della ...
Offerte Amazon 10 ottobre fino al 55% su Apple, iRobot, Samsung, Logitech, Oral - B... Eufy, Fitbit Beats, Arlo, Asus, DJI, Blue, Ecovacs, Honor Logitech, Kingston, Kesington, Huawei, ... Cuffie Wireless Senza Cavi, Cancellazione Rumore con dual - Mic, Quick Paring, Compatibile con iOS e ...
I migliori 30 Caricabatterie Huawei P20 Lite per te 2021 Ufficio Spettacoli.it
HUAWEI QuickSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : HUAWEI Quick