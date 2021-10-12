EdCast Announces a Low Code/No Code Integration Hub to Rapidly Connect With 1000+ Content Providers and Enterprise Applications

(Di martedì 12 ottobre 2021) The company made this announcement and will demonstrate theHub at its 7th Annual Future of Work Summit , which kicks off today. TheHub helpslow/no...

Advertising

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : EdCast Announces

Zazoom Blog

WithIntegration Hub, we are able to quickly deploy readily - accessible connectors to thousands of different applications, whether they are pre - built or new developments, to facilitate ......today that it has raised $4 million in a seed funding round led by MaC Venture Capital . ... Contacts Hanif Sumner press@rares.io Articoli correlatiLaunches EdConnect, the Platform - ...