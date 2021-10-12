CALL OF DUTY: VANGUARD - L'ESPERIENZA DEL GIOCATORE SINGOLOCellularline: nuovo sistema MagSafe per la ricarica wirelessPresentata la League of Legends CollectionNo Green pass : Il governo interviene per impedire nuove violenzeAgguato in strada a Milano : Paolo Salvaggio ucciso in una sparatoriaLG TONE FREE: 2 NUOVI MODELLI PER UN MAGGIORE COMFORT63 arresti a Caserta : maxi riciclaggio da 100 milioni di euroTi violento, alzati la maglietta! insulti sessisti alla giocatrice ...La figlia di Madonna insultata per i peli sotto le ascelleLe scommesse sbarcano su app con notifiche live e diretta streamingUltime Blog

Artmarket com | Can Frieze 2021 revive London' s weakened position on the international Contemporary art market? see latest Artprice Report

PARIS, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As the Hong Kong art market develops at a phenomenal pace, London ...

PARIS, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/

As the Hong Kong art market develops at a phenomenal pace, London is relatively less attractive than it was ten years ago. Christie's, Sotheby's and Phillips are now selling certain Western masterpieces – for example, by Basquiat, Still, Richter and Ghenie – in Asia rather than in London, reflecting a general shift of the global art market towards the East. Artprice looks more closely at this phenomenon in its latest Contemporary art market Report. Fine Art auction turnover: Hong Kong vs. London Infographic - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1657379/Artmarket turnover Infographic.jpg Calmed Tensions (1937) by Wassily Kandinsky, ...
