And Just Like That… riporta Carrie e Big a Parigi, dove finì Sex and The City: riprese in corso sulla Senna (Di martedì 12 ottobre 2021) And Just Like That… farà un riferimento importante alla serie originale, riportando Carrie Bradshaw e Mr. Big nella città dell'amore per antonomasia, nonché quella che ha sugellato il loro legame dopo anni di tira e molla. Le riprese di And Just Like That… si sono spostate temporaneamente a Parigi, ma a quanto pare solo per Sarah Jessica Parker e Chris Noth: i due interpreti sono stati avvistati domenica 10 ottobre durante le riprese del revival di Sex and The City, paparazzati in uno scenario decisamente romantico. Gli attori erano sul Pont des Arts, frequentato notoriamente dalle coppiette che si giurano amore coi lucchetti gettando le chiavi nella Senna (una ...

