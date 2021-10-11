Meena Harris Leads New Documentary Film ‘In Her Element’ EXCLUSIVE

Leggi su cityroma

(Di lunedì 11 ottobre 2021) Author, producer and founder of the Phenomenal Woman Action Campaign,will lead a new“In Her Element.” The 30-minute, from Reese Witherspoon’s media company Hello Sunshine and Hewlett Packard Enterprise, features three female pioneers using technology to advance their fields while inspiring the next generation of women to join them L'articolo proviene da City Roma News.