Italy mourns victims of Batumi building collapse

The Italian Embassy's flags fly at half mast today in memory of the 9 victims of the collapse of a ...

Italy mourns victims of Batumi building collapse (Di lunedì 11 ottobre 2021) "The Italian Embassy's flags fly at half mast today in memory of the 9 victims of the collapse of a building on Saturday
Italy's embassy in Georgia on Monday flew its flags at half mast to mourn the nine people - including three children - who died when an apartment block in Batumi collapsed last week. "The Italian ...

Italy's embassy in Georgia on Monday flew its flags at half mast to mourn the nine people - including three children - who died when an apartment block in Batumi collapsed last week. "The Italian ...
