‘The Many Saints of Newark’ Was a Streaming Hit — and Helped ‘The Sopranos’ Break Records (EXCLUSIVE) (Di sabato 9 ottobre 2021) Streaming viewership for David Chase’s “The Many Saints of Newark” is coming into focus, as is the massive bump it gave the series that inspired it, “The Sopranos,” according to WarnerMedia’s metrics. While the film’s theatrical rollout last weekend earned $4.6 million at the domestic box office, its performance on HBO Max underscores an important L'articolo proviene da City Roma News. Leggi su cityroma (Di sabato 9 ottobre 2021)viewership for David Chase’s “Theof Newark” is coming into focus, as is the massive bump it gave the series that inspired it, “The Sopranos,” according to WarnerMedia’s metrics. While the film’s theatrical rollout last weekend earned $4.6 million at the domestic box office, its performance on HBO Max underscores an important L'articolo proviene da City Roma News.

Advertising

MrNegroMilitant : RT @eccapecca: #HumanRights as such, apply to everyone. The concept is not clear to many. I #dirittiumani, in quanto tali, valgono per tu… - Ean_the_char : !!!!??!?!!?!?!???!?! So many questions XDXDXD - AksakEmel : RT @callthefbiari: Ksjsksjsksjsk the slap tho so many sibo vibes #KanunsuzTopraklar - callthefbiari : Ksjsksjsksjsk the slap tho so many sibo vibes #KanunsuzTopraklar - niallandChia : i went to so many places, looking for you in the faces?? Arrivo lou, sotto il cielo di Milano, che quella notte sarà… -