Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League in immagini inedite dal trailer che verrà mostrato al DC FanDome (Di venerdì 8 ottobre 2021) DC Comics ha pubblicato una nuova brevissima clip per il DC FanDome in cui sveleranno una nuova anteprima di Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League. Sfortunatamente, l'anteprima di Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League dura veramente pochissimi secondi, ma c'è già chi ha fatto qualche screenshot. Anche se i nuovi screenshot non presentano molte novità, è possibile vedere praticamente l'intera Squadra di quattro persone di anti-eori. Il team è composto da Harley Quinn, Capitan Boomerang, King Shark e Bloodsport. Sebbene al momento ci si debba accontentare solo di queste poche immagini, durante DC FanDome Rocksteady Studios dovrebbe presentare molto di ...
HQ Come riportato in precedenza, sia Gotham Knights che Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League saranno mostrati durante il DC FanDome il 16 ottobre insieme a molti altri contenuti DC come film, serie TV e fumetti. Grazie a un nuovissimo trailer dedicato ...

Ultra HD Blu - ray: da qui a fine anno ce ne sarà per tutti i gusti

... Bastardi senza gloria e quattro classici dell'horror made in Universal ( Dracula, L'uomo lupo, L'uomo invisibile e Frankenstein ), si affiancano blockbuster recentissimi come The Suicide Squad " ...
Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League in immagini inedite dal trailer che verrà mostrato al DC FanDome

Nuove immagini di Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League sono state pubblicate in attesa del trailer che verrà mostrato al DC FanDome.

