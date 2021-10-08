Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League in immagini inedite dal trailer che verrà mostrato al DC FanDome (Di venerdì 8 ottobre 2021) DC Comics ha pubblicato una nuova brevissima clip per il DC FanDome in cui sveleranno una nuova anteprima di Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League. Sfortunatamente, l'anteprima di Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League dura veramente pochissimi secondi, ma c'è già chi ha fatto qualche screenshot. Anche se i nuovi screenshot non presentano molte novità, è possibile vedere praticamente l'intera Squadra di quattro persone di anti-eori. Il team è composto da Harley Quinn, Capitan Boomerang, King Shark e Bloodsport. Sebbene al momento ci si debba accontentare solo di queste poche immagini, durante DC FanDome Rocksteady Studios dovrebbe presentare molto di ...Leggi su eurogamer
Ecco un assaggio di Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League
Come riportato in precedenza, sia Gotham Knights che Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League saranno mostrati durante il DC FanDome il 16 ottobre insieme a molti altri contenuti DC come film, serie TV e fumetti.
Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League in immagini inedite dal trailer che verrà mostrato al DC FanDomeNuove immagini di Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League sono state pubblicate in attesa del trailer che verrà mostrato al DC FanDome.
