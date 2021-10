Sydney Film Festival Profits From Multiple Delays to Unveil Strengthened Program

Leggi su cityroma

(Di giovedì 7 ottobre 2021) Afterdue to COVID-19 disruptions, thewas Thursday finally able to announce afor this year’s in-person event. It will now take place Nov. 3- 14. Originally slated for June, thewas initially shifted to August. But asreturned to strict lockdownJune due to a L'articolo proviene da City Roma News.