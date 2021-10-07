La lotta alle disuguaglianze e il protagonismo dei ragazzi e delle ...Fire TV Stick 4K Max da oggi disponibileSeagate presenta nuovi SSD Game Drive per Xbox LANCIO DA RECORD DI FIFA 22ARRIVA FAR CRY 6: LA LIBERAZIONE DI YARA DALLA DITTATURA INIZIA OGGIPAW Patrol Kids Watch RecensioneVaccino Covid-19 : Moderna sospeso in Svezia e Danimarca tra i giovaniMake up: come creare un ematoma realistico per HalloweenI NOTEBOOK LG GRAM ORA DISPONIBILI CON WINDOWS 11Dall'e-commerce al mobile commerce: il successo in ItaliaUltime Blog

Italy working on humanitarian corridors for Afghan refugees

ROME, OCT 7 - Italy is working on humanitarian corridors for Afghan refugees to reach Italy from third ...

Italy working on humanitarian corridors for Afghan refugees (Di giovedì 7 ottobre 2021) ROME, OCT 7 - Italy is working on humanitarian corridors for Afghan refugees to reach Italy from third countries, Interior Minister Luciana Lamorgese told an EU forum on the protection of Afghan ...
