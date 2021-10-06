THE NORTH SEA alla Festa del Cinema di Roma (Di mercoledì 6 ottobre 2021) Dai creatori di The Wave e The Quake – Il terremoto del secolo, sarà presentato in anteprima mondiale alla Festa del Cinema di Roma, THE NORTH SEA, colossale disaster movie firmato da John Andreas Andersen e distribuito da Minerva Pictures. Su cosa si concentra “The NORTH Sea”? Nel film, che vanta incredibili effetti speciali, una piattaforma petrolifera crolla drammaticamente sulla costa norvegese. I ricercatori cercano di scoprire cosa sia successo. Pian piano, si rendono conto che questo è solo l’inizio di qualcosa di ancora più catastrofico. Tra gli interpreti, Kristine Kujath Thorp, Rolf Kristian Larsen e Anders Baasmo. Cast Kristine Kujath Thorp, Rolf Kristian Larsen, Anders Baasmo, Bjørn Floberg, Anneke von der Lippe Sinossi alla Vigilia di ... Leggi su spettacolo.periodicodaily (Di mercoledì 6 ottobre 2021) Dai creatori di The Wave e The Quake – Il terremoto del secolo, sarà presentato in anteprima mondialedeldi, THESEA, colossale disaster movie firmato da John Andreas Andersen e distribuito da Minerva Pictures. Su cosa si concentra “TheSea”? Nel film, che vanta incredibili effetti speciali, una piattaforma petrolifera crolla drammaticamente sulla costa norvegese. I ricercatori cercano di scoprire cosa sia successo. Pian piano, si rendono conto che questo è solo l’inizio di qualcosa di ancora più catastrofico. Tra gli interpreti, Kristine Kujath Thorp, Rolf Kristian Larsen e Anders Baasmo. Cast Kristine Kujath Thorp, Rolf Kristian Larsen, Anders Baasmo, Bjørn Floberg, Anneke von der Lippe SinossiVigilia di ...

FESTA DEL CINEMA DI ROMA 16 - Presentato il programma ... Spagna, Grecia, 2021, 112' - MI NOVIA ES LA REVOLUCIÓN - MY GIRL IS THE REVOLUTION di Marcelino Islas Hernández, Messico, 2021, 104' - NORDSJØEN - THE NORTH SEA di John Andreas Andersen, Norvegia, ...

The North Sea 0 The North Sea è il film del 2021 diretto da John Andreas Andersen con Kristine Kujath Thorp Rolf Kristian Larsen Anders Baasmo ...

