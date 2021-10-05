Knockout City: lancia la Stagione 3 - H@CKeDBlaze e le mega macchine: Piloti di Axle City Recensione PS4NVIDIA: il DLSS arriva per Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy e Alan ...D-Link presenta il nuovo Router EAGLE PRO AI AX1500Verbatim lancia due nuovi dispositivi di memoria esternaSerie Metroid: ecco gli esclusivi rapporti su Metroid DreadRecap del Tokyo Game Show 2021 per 505 GamesEPOS presenta le cuffie da gaming H6PRO CLOSED e H6PRO OPENAl via il rilascio di Windows 11: inizia una nuova era per PCVolvo XC40 Recharge, 100% elettrica. Come averla con formula Noleggio ...Ultime Blog

Govt OKs tax reform amid League boycott

You might have the feeling that this is the last word on the tax system but luckily or unluckily the ...

Govt OKs tax reform amid League boycott (Di martedì 5 ottobre 2021) "You might have the feeling that this is the last word on the tax system but luckily or unluckily the process isn't so simple, it will take many years," he told the press conference. Economy Minister ...
ROME, OCT 5 - The government on Tuesday approved a sweeping reform of the Italian tax system despite the absence of the nationalist League party which boycotted the talks over an overhaul of the land -...

Draghi govt OKs Green Pass obligation for workers

ROME, SEP 16 - Premier Mario Draghi's cabinet on Thursday voted unanimously to make the Green Pass COVID - 19 vaccine passport obligatory for all workplaces, sources said. The obligation is set to ...
