Golf | European Tour | Willett trionfa nell’Alfred Dunhill Links Championship

Danny Willett si aggiudica la 20esima edizione dell'Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, torneo che rientra nello European Tour di Golf. L'inglese, nel giorno del suo 34esimo compleanno, si è imposto con 270 (67 69 66 68, -18) colpi, precedendo lo svedese Joakim Lagergren e il connazionale Tyrrell Hatton, secondi con 272 (-16). Si chiude così l'ultimo evento stagionale nel Regno Unito del massimo circuito continentale.

