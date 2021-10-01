Far Cry 6: colonna sonora originale ora disponibileGTA Online: ricompense triple nelle missioni di Lamar e nelle gare ...Terraria - L'aggiornamento Joruney's End è disponibile su consoleLanciato BlueStacks X (beta) primo servizio di cloud gaming per ...Wild Guns Reloaded - aperti i preordiniGiochi EA in streaming su GeForce NOWSUPER BOMBERMAN R ONLINE arriva il primo Battle EventTokyo Game Show 2021 - 505 Games presenta i suoi titolieFootball 2022 disponibile oraInsurgency: Sandstorm disponibile su consoleUltime Blog

Guangzhou's Huangpu district releases new promotional video

Guangzhou, China, Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Huangpu district in Guangzhou, South China, known as the ...

Guangzhou's Huangpu district releases new promotional video

Guangzhou, China, Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/

Huangpu district in Guangzhou, South China, known as the northern pearl in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area (GBA), released its latest promotional video "Enjoy the Wonderful Huangpu" on October 1st. The video by the Publicity Department of Huangpu district Committee, shown on outdoor screens of global landmarks such as the New York Times Square in the United States and Printemps in Paris, France, presents to the world an open hub with high-quality development, a technological innovation highland and a livable city. A new round of high-level opening-up is surging in the GBA. The innovative Huangpu has become a frontier window for the ...
Guangzhou's Huangpu district releases new promotional video

GUANGZHOU, China, Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Huangpu district in Guangzhou, South China, known as the northern pearl in the Guangdong-Hong ...
