Guangzhou's Huangpu district releases new promotional video (Di venerdì 1 ottobre 2021) Guangzhou, China, Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/
Huangpu district in Guangzhou, South China, known as the northern pearl in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area (GBA), released its latest promotional video "Enjoy the Wonderful Huangpu" on October 1st. The video by the Publicity Department of Huangpu district Committee, shown on outdoor screens of global landmarks such as the New York Times Square in the United States and Printemps in Paris, France, presents to the world an open hub with high-quality development, a technological innovation highland and a livable city. A new round of high-level opening-up is surging in the GBA. The innovative Huangpu has become a frontier window for the ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Huangpu district in Guangzhou, South China, known as the northern pearl in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area (GBA), released its latest promotional video "Enjoy the Wonderful Huangpu" on October 1st. The video by the Publicity Department of Huangpu district Committee, shown on outdoor screens of global landmarks such as the New York Times Square in the United States and Printemps in Paris, France, presents to the world an open hub with high-quality development, a technological innovation highland and a livable city. A new round of high-level opening-up is surging in the GBA. The innovative Huangpu has become a frontier window for the ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Guangzhou HuangpuGNL come combustibile per bunker Mercato 2021: cosa devi sapere? | Chantier Davie, General Dynamics NASSCO, VT Halter Marine, Gulf Coast Shipyard Group, Aker Philadelphia Shipyard – Leonardo Leonardo
Guangzhou's Huangpu district releases new promotional videoGUANGZHOU, China, Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Huangpu district in Guangzhou, South China, known as the northern pearl in the Guangdong-Hong ...
Guangzhou HuangpuSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Guangzhou Huangpu