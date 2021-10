Angelina Jolie Delivers Emotional Tribute to Poet Amanda Gorman | ‘May You Burn Fiercely and Light the Way’

Leggi su cityroma

(Di venerdì 1 ottobre 2021)struck a poignant and empowering chord on Thursday night, presenting national youthlaureatewith Variety‘s Power of Women honor. The superstar director, actor and humanitarian arrived at the Beverly Hills celebration presented by Lifetime with daughter Zahara-Pitt in tow, to hand the honor to— thewho L'articolo proviene da City Roma News.