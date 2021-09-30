Young people right about climate, we must act now - Draghi (Di giovedì 30 settembre 2021) "The ecological transition is not a choice, it is a necessity. "Acting later would mean having to pay the much higher price of a climate disaster". Draghi, who was briefly interrupted by protestors ...Leggi su lagazzettadelmezzogiorno
Young people right about climate, we must act now - DraghiROME, SEP 30 - Premier Mario Draghi said Thursday that he agreed with young people demanding world leaders take immediate action to combat the climate crisis. "The young people are right," Draghi said as he opened the Pre - COP meeting at the Milan Conference Centre, ...
