ANNUNCIATO L’ESPANSIONE DEL PROGRAMMA EA SPORTS FIFA 22Mal di schiena al risveglio: come risolverlo ed eliminare le causeROCCAT ANNUNCIA LA NUOVA SERIE DI MOUSEPAD SENSEPlayStation Firesprite Limited acquisisce Fabrik Games LimitedMONOPOLY ANIMAL CROSSING: I FAN GLI DEDICANO UN’ISOLA INEDITASony: nuove cuffie wireless WF-C500 e WH-XB910NRed Dead Online: 3 nuove missioni ora disponibiliCome decidere cosa è importante per una relazione di successoCosmo contro la decisione sulle capienze: Basta distanziamento ...Overwatch – la nuova mappa deathmatch Malevento è disponibileUltime Blog

VeChainThor Is One Of The Most Eco-friendly Public Blockchains Worldwide | CTI Verified

- SINGAPORE, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The world is at a climate crossroads. Blockchain, the ...

zazoom
Commenta
VeChainThor Is One Of The Most Eco-friendly Public Blockchains Worldwide, CTI Verified (Di giovedì 30 settembre 2021) - SINGAPORE, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/

The world is at a climate crossroads. Blockchain, the game-changing technology in this era, should also take more collective action to hasten this movement. As the world's leading Public blockchain, VeChainThor pledges to cultivate a healthier planet by greener technology. To build and maintain this successful practice, VeChain research team worked with Centre Testing International Group Co. Ltd.(hereinafter called CTI), the pioneer and leader in the TIC industry which provides one-stop solutions on testing, inspection, certification, calibration, audit, training & technical services, to measure the carbon footprint of VeChainThor Public blockchain network. The Results According to the estimation model, the total carbon emissions per year generated by ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : VeChainThor One

Enterprise Public Blockchain VeChain Pushes One Million USD Grant Program

With the unique dual token (VET+VTHO) model detaching the volatility of VET and the cost of using the blockchain (VTHO), dApps running on VeChainThor are guaranteed stable and predictable fees. The ...

Built on VeChainThor, VeTrust Is Now Adopted By Local Chinese Government, Helping 300k+ Citizens Return To Normalcy

Built on the VeChainThor public blockchain, it combines DNV's infection risk management methodology ... VeTrust was showcased as one of the Top 10 blockchain applications and was formally acknowledged ...
Grant Thornton Cyprus Becomes An Authority Masternode On VeChainThor Public Blockchain  Padova News
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : VeChainThor One
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : VeChainThor One VeChainThor Most friendly Public Blockchains