The Last of Us diventa uno splendida serie tv targata HBO che piacerà ai fans e non solo

(Di giovedì 30 settembre 2021) Arrivano grandi aggiornamenti per quanto riguarda Theof Us, latvHBO tratta dall’omonimo videogioco di Naughty Dog. In occasione del Theof Us day 2021, è stata mostrata al mondo la prima foto ufficiale del nuovo telefilm, in arrivo prossimamente. Theof us, prima foto dellatv: i dettagli (HBO)Nello scatto, particolarmente romantico, si vedono Joel ed Ellie, i due protagonisti del gioco interpretati rispettivamente da Pedro Pascal (già visto in Narcos e The Mandalorian), e Ellie, interpretata invece da Bella Ramsey: i due si mostrano di spalle in uno dei paesaggi del mondo post-apocalittico in cui è ambientato il gioco esclusiva Playstation e di conseguenza latv. Theof Us, la prima ...

Advertising

TellmeELF : Hahahaha así mero The last fandom standing #ELF #SUPERJUNIOR ?? - inisialFE : Foto Perdana Joel dan Ellie di Serial The Last of Us - curlytk : THE LAST PART SHSKSSJDKSKS OMG #MyUniverseMVOutNow @BTS_twt - sinryuuyoshikag : The last fumetuoroti - the_last_splash : @gabborowski Assi -

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : The Last

This project seeks to use electricity from renewables to drive a sort of "reverse combustion reaction." "There has been a lot of progress in CO2 reduction over15 years; we can now make ...FALL RIVER, Mass.-(BUSINESS WIRE)-An unprecedented backlog of all imports, which includes medical products, is creating a crippling supply chain crisis throughoutUnited States.week,Port of Los Angeles/Long Beach announced that a record 70 container vessels were waiting offshore to unload their goods. In response, Merrow Manufacturing and Precision Fabrics Group (...COMUNICATO STAMPA - Responsabilità editoriale di Business Wire Valbiotis Reviews Its Activities and Publishes Its Financial Report for the First Half of 2021. TOTUM•63, prediab ...Guardare il mondo con gli occhi degli «ultimi», i paesi più «poveri» del pianeta, quelli che gli indicatori economici e sociali e le statistiche internazionali collocano in fondo alla classifica. L’in ...