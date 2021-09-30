The International Cricket Council Announces Strategic Partnership With FinTech Infrastructure Leader: Nium (Di giovedì 30 settembre 2021) - DUBAI, UAE, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/
The International Cricket Council (ICC) announced today that it has entered a multi-year Strategic Partnership With Nium, a leading global financial technology (FinTech) Infrastructure company. Nium provides banks and businesses With access to a suite of FinTech Infrastructure services through one API. This Partnership includes involvement and integration in three global ICC events through to the end of 2023 such as the ICC Men's T20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates and Oman, the ICC World Test Championship Final in 2023 and the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 to be hosted in India. ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
The Royal Canadian Mint's Recognition Medal Wins International Award for Best Currency Initiative in Response to the Covid-19 Pandemic
A New International Commission of Experts Finds the Global Fight Against Smoking Has Stalled
Tutti gli appuntamenti e manifestazioni da giovedì 30 settembre a domenica 3 ottobre in Riviera e Côte d'Azur... manifestazione artistica musicale a cura dell''Associazione culturale pavese The Most Maiorum ... 'Windfestival 2021, International Action Sport Event' (10ª edizione): grande expo di windsurf, surf, ...
Caffè Trucillo aderisce a "Coffee boom"Venerdì 1° ottobre, in occasione dell'International Coffee Day, Caffè Trucillo aderisce a COFFEE BOOM, l'iniziativa nazionale organizzata ... Tema di quest'anno è "The Next Generation of Coffee" per ...
Il ritmo del mondo e i suoi misteriQuando ci si imbatte in uno spettacolo di danza come Chapter 3/The Brutal Journey of the Heart (Capitolo 3/Il brutale viaggio del cuore), la parola scritta ma anche pronunciata, è in affanno. Il talen ...
Covid, un Emmy al documentario di Sky News con le immagini di BergamoIl documentario di Sky News «A warning from Italy» si è aggiudicato il premio della categoria News degli International Emmy Awards. Il lavoro giornalistico, realizzato dal giornalista britannico Stuar ...
