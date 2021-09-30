The International Cricket Council Announces Strategic Partnership With FinTech Infrastructure Leader: Nium (Di giovedì 30 settembre 2021) - DUBAI, UAE, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/



The International Cricket Council (ICC) announced today that it has entered a multi-year Strategic Partnership With Nium, a leading global financial technology (FinTech) Infrastructure company. Nium provides banks and businesses With access to a suite of FinTech Infrastructure services through one API. This Partnership includes involvement and integration in three global ICC events through to the end of 2023 such as the ICC Men's T20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates and Oman, the ICC World Test Championship Final in 2023 and the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 to be hosted in India. ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano (Di giovedì 30 settembre 2021) - DUBAI, UAE, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/The(ICC) announced today that it has entered a multi-year, a leading global financial technology (company.provides banks and businessesaccess to a suite ofservices through one API. Thisincludes involvement and integration in three global ICC events through to the end of 2023 such as the ICC Men's T20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates and Oman, the ICC World Test Championship Final in 2023 and the ICC Men'sWorld Cup 2023 to be hosted in India. ...

Advertising

ZPeppem : RT @mariobianchi18: Il #30settembre 1957 firmato a Ginevra sotto gli auspici della Commissione Economica per l’Europa l'#ADR: European Agre… - mariobianchi18 : Il #30settembre 1957 firmato a Ginevra sotto gli auspici della Commissione Economica per l’Europa l'#ADR: European… - tecnopoloparma : RT @unipr: Oggi #30settembre e domani #1ottobre a #unipr il First International Women in #Neuroscience #Parma Workshop 'The sense of Touch'… - unipr : Oggi #30settembre e domani #1ottobre a #unipr il First International Women in #Neuroscience #Parma Workshop 'The se… - brubsdescansada : Marquei como visto FBI: International - 1x2 - The Edge -