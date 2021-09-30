Police clash with climate protestors in Milan

Leggi su lagazzettadelmezzogiorno

(Di giovedì 30 settembre 2021) ROME, SEP 30 -on Thursdayedwho were seeking to block access to theConference Centre, MiCO, the venue for the Pre - COP meeting that opens today and runs until Saturday. A video seen by ANSA showsin riot gear use batons on the young. Italian President Sergio Mattarella, Premier Mario Draghi and British Prime Minister ...