Police clash with climate protestors in Milan (Di giovedì 30 settembre 2021) ROME, SEP 30 - Police on Thursday clashed with climate protestors who were seeking to block access to the Milan Conference Centre, MiCO, the venue for the Pre - COP meeting that opens today and runs until Saturday. A video seen by ANSA shows Police in riot gear use batons on the young protestors. Italian President Sergio Mattarella, Premier Mario Draghi and British Prime Minister ...Leggi su lagazzettadelmezzogiorno
