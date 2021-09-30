SUPER BOMBERMAN R ONLINE arriva il primo Battle EventTokyo Game Show 2021 - 505 Games presenta i suoi titolieFootball 2022 disponibile oraInsurgency: Sandstorm disponibile su consoleCS - NACON annuncia il lancio del nuovo Revolution X Pro ControllerANNUNCIATO L’ESPANSIONE DEL PROGRAMMA EA SPORTS FIFA 22Mal di schiena al risveglio: come risolverlo ed eliminare le causeROCCAT ANNUNCIA LA NUOVA SERIE DI MOUSEPAD SENSEPlayStation Firesprite Limited acquisisce Fabrik Games LimitedMONOPOLY ANIMAL CROSSING: I FAN GLI DEDICANO UN’ISOLA INEDITAUltime Blog

Police clash with climate protestors in Milan

ROME, SEP 30 - Police on Thursday clashed with climate protestors who were seeking to block access to ...

ROME, SEP 30 - Police on Thursday clashed with climate protestors who were seeking to block access to the Milan Conference Centre, MiCO, the venue for the Pre - COP meeting that opens today and runs until Saturday. A video seen by ANSA shows Police in riot gear use batons on the young protestors. Italian President Sergio Mattarella, Premier Mario Draghi and British Prime Minister
Police clash with climate protestors in Milan

A video seen by ANSA shows police in riot gear use batons on the young protestors. Italian President Sergio Mattarella, Premier Mario Draghi and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday are ...

